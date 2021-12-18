Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Fire
Home invasion investigation underway following fire at Marshall County superintendent’s home
John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
Alabama Shakes Drummer
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer
Joseph Brody Laine Garrison
Teen arrested on assault charges after three injured in Lawrence County shooting
Florence community remembering business owner
Florence locals remember Florence business owner

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Members of the Huntsville Fire Department's Hazardous Materials remove diesel fuel from a creek...
Hazardous Materials Team retrieve truck out of creek
Hazardous truck retrieval
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021