So long, Charlie: Thank you for your service

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police announced on social media today that retired K9 Charlie passed away.

A Facebook post from Hoover PD said, “We are grateful for your service to our country and the citizens of Hoover. Rest well, Charlie. We’ll take the Watch from here. Good Boy.”

Charlie was born on December 7, 2007 and what a career he had.

He was a field trials dog, joined the United States Marine Corps and deployed to Afghanistan. After serving our country, Charlie joined the Hoover Police Department in 2013 as an Explosive Detection Canine. While working with Hoover he kept the community safe on patrol at the SEC Baseball Tournaments, golf tournaments, NASCAR races, dignitary visits and college football games.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Charlie.



We are grateful for your service to our country and the citizens of Hoover. Rest well, Charlie. We’ll take the Watch from here. Good boy.#hooverpd #GoodBoy #RestWell #honor #pride #dignity pic.twitter.com/5PhuFcPfS3 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) December 18, 2021

Charlie was also very popular with children. In 2016, he finished 1st in the U.S. Canine Biathlon Law Enforcement Division. He retired in 2020 and lived at home with his partner Sgt. Scott Prentiss and family.

This video is from last year when Charlie signed off for the final time before he retired. pic.twitter.com/xqsBeRRzum — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) December 18, 2021

Good Day Alabama had the pleasure of having Charlie and Sgt. Prentiss visit us shortly after his retirement.

Thank you for your service, Charlie you will be missed.

Charlie, Hoover PD's retired K9 has died. (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.