Sheriff’s office warns of ‘puppy scam’

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to those looking for a new puppy this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office says scammers are using cute photos of puppies and prices that look too good to be true and when they things look too good to be true, they usually are.

The scammers will portray themselves as a dog breeder or seller and then ask you to pay upfront through unsecured methods such as wire or bank transfers, according to deputies.

The best way to make sure you don’t get ripped off is to do your research, LCSO says. You can do a reverse image search of the photos the seller shows you.

Here’s how you can do a reverse image search:

Go to this link and click the camera icon in the search bar

You can then either paste the URL of the image you want to check or you can download the photo and upload it to the search bar

You will then see if that photo has been on any other website before

Another way to make sure a posting is legitimate is to ask for a veterinarian report. All real dog rescues, breeders and sellers will be able to give you one.

