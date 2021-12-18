Saturday AM Forecast

Rain and mild this morning with temps hovering in the lower 60s. We will see persistent and heavy rain trek through the Valley for your morning and afternoon hours.

Another band of rain moving in with the cold front will sweep through later today and continue showers into your early Sunday morning. Behind this front, we will see cooler drier air… so a quick snap back to reality for temperatures with highs struggling to get into the 50s.

The first part of your next week looks calm and dry with rain chances holding off. Temperatures slowly recover back into the upper 50s, and we will even see the 60s return just in time for Christmas.

