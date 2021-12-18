Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car hit a USPS delivery truck Saturday morning.

According to police, westbound traffic on Governors Drive will be closed near Monroe Street for at least 30 minutes. This is due to crews waiting on more tow trucks to clear the roadway.

The USPS truck was struck after another collision took place, according to officers. The driver is being transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

