Rainy Saturday in the Valley, cold front on the way

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to rain this morning so grab an umbrella!

Temperatures are hovering in the lower 60s. We will see persistent and heavy rain trek through the Valley Saturday.

Another band of rain moving in with the cold front will sweep through later today. Showers will continue into Sunday morning. Behind this front, we will see cooler, drier air with highs struggling to get into the 50s.

The first part of next week looks calm and dry with rain chances holding off. Temperatures will slowly recover back into the upper 50s, and we will even see the 60s return just in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

