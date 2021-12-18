Deals
Rain ends tonight; Much cooler Sunday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the evening as a cold front gradually moves through the Tennessee Valley. 

This activity will become far more isolated after midnight into Sunday morning with a light north wind dropping temps into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak Sunday.  Sunday will be a much cooler day with a persistent north wind gusting to 20 miles per hour, clouds will clear out through the day with high temps in the middle to upper 40s.  Monday will be a seasonal day to end the Fall season with partly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 50s. 

Winter will start at 9:58 AM CST Tuesday.  There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers for Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 50s.  Temperatures will warm back into the low to middle 60s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, isolated showers will be possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

