North Alabama native named top Collegiate Male Track and Field Athlete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dream became reality for Huntsville native JuVaughn Harrison Friday night in Orlando, Florida. Harrison was named the winner of the Bowerman Award.

The Bowerman is awarded to the top Male and Female Track and Field athletes of 2021. The Columbia High School graduate and current LSU track star becomes the first male Bowerman winner in LSU history.

JaVaughn Harrison (WAFF)

JuVaughn became the first athlete in NCAA Division One history to win both the high jump and long jump in the same year at the NCAA Indoor Championships and completed the sweep once again at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the high and long jump respectively.

Harrison was also the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Champion in the SEC in the High and Long Jump. He finished 12-2 in event finals against other fellow college track and field athletes number one in the nation indoor and outdoor high and long jump.

He also competed for the US in the Olympics becoming the first US athlete to compete in the High and Long jump since Jim Thorpe in 1912.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.