Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater(Huntsville Ampitheater)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville has announced the official name for a new park located near MidCity.

Apollo Park is the official name for the land adjacent to MidCity District and Cummings Research Park.

City leaders say the new name recognizes Huntsville and CRP’s role in the past, present and future in space exploration. The park will be the home of The Orion Amphitheater and officials say the area is set to become a significant cultural center for the city especially for music and other performing arts.

