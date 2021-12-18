Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville has announced the official name for a new park located near MidCity.

Apollo Park is the official name for the land adjacent to MidCity District and Cummings Research Park.

City leaders say the new name recognizes Huntsville and CRP’s role in the past, present and future in space exploration. The park will be the home of The Orion Amphitheater and officials say the area is set to become a significant cultural center for the city especially for music and other performing arts.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.