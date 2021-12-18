Missing Huntsville man rescued from creek near Geraldine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A missing Huntsville man was rescued from a creek by First Responders in the Geraldine area.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old man was reported on Thursday missing from his home in Huntsville after his mother found his phone in his vehicle located on their land. Investigators noticed clothing and a kayak on a creek bank in the area.

The ALEA Aviation Unit helicopter spotted the man approximately two miles down the creek after an extensive search, according to DCSO. Deputies say he was located with only minor injuries.

“I would like to thank the DeKalb County Deputies, Investigators, K-9′s and Drone Unit, McCreary K-9 Facility, Geraldine Police Department, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and the ALEA Aviation Unit for their assistance in locating this subject,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon. “We are thankful this individual was able to be reunited with his family. This was a true team effort and I am always grateful for how well our first responders work together in this county.”

