Huntsville Utilities reporting power outage

((Source: AEP-SWEPCO))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Utility crews are on the scene of a power outage in Huntsville Saturday night, according to Huntsville Utilities.

According to the company, the outage is affecting customers from Oscar Patterson Road south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Maysville Road.

They say power will be restored as quickly as possible and at this point, they do not have a cause for the outage.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

