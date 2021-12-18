Hazardous Materials Team retrieve truck out of creek

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Material Team was busy these past couple of days. Not only did the team respond to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning it also retrieved a pickup truck leaking fuel out of a local creek!

HFD says at 10:29 a.m. Friday morning crews received a call to assist crews already on the scene of an accident on Dug Hill Road in the Central Community. When they arrived, they saw that a pickup truck was almost completely submerged in a nearby creek and had begun leaking diesel fuel out of a 50-gallon tank the vehicle was carrying.

Crews helped remove the truck out of the water and then began a hazardous material clean-up, according to the fire department. The team deployed booms and absorbent material to collect the spilled fuel from the water and make sure this doesn’t contaminate the local area.

Central Volunteer Fire Department, ALEA, Madison County Sheriff Office, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and HEMSI assisted with this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

