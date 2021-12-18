Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, the hazardous materials team responded at about 6 a.m. Saturday morning after semi-truck carrying fuel overturned on Winchester Road between Ollie Howard Road and Hillsboro Circle.

Crews are still on the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area if they can.

We will update this story when crews advise the area is safe.

