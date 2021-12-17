Woman turns herself in after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 78

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a car on Hwy 78 in Leeds.

Mark Lyle Miller was riding a bicycle along Hwy 78 between West Riverview Road and Floyd Bradford Road around 5:45 p.m. when he was hit. The driver left the scene.

A witness reported that a red vehicle was traveling west bound on Highway 78 West and hit Miller’s bicycle. He was hit from the rear by the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had severe damage to it, and the radiator was damaged and leaked antifreeze. The vehicle also had damage to the passenger’s side rear view mirror.

Thursday, Leeds Police got a tip that vehicle matching the description was in the 2800 block of Smith Sims Road in Trussville.

Officers contacted the owner, 26-year-old Amber Lynette Green who turned herself in.

She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent homicide.

Amber Green, 26. (Source: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

She is currently in the St. Clair County Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Green has $15,000 bond for leaving the scene and a $6.000 bond for criminal negligent homicide

