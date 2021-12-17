Warm & breezy today with rain chances increasing into the weekend

Happy Friday! We’re in for another warm & breezy day today but changes are a comin’!

Some spots dealt with showers and storms overnight, but not everyone saw the rain. That will change overnight tonight into tomorrow. For today, we will continue the warm weather with a strong south wind. Temperatures to start the day today are hanging out in the upper 50s and low 60s and will once again climb towards the 70s this afternoon. Wind gusts from the south will be around 20 to 25 mph. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we may see a few peeks of sunshine. We’re likely to stay dry all day today, but there may be a few isolated showers in Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee to start off the day.

The better rain chances will move in late tonight & into early Saturday morning with moisture surging in from the south. That rain will pick up during the pre-dawn hours and push through the morning hours. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible with these showers as they roll through, and where that happens, we are likely to see loftier rainfall totals. Overall, it should stay unseasonably warm for the first half of Saturday. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 60s for the most part with some areas possibly reaching the low 70s. Rain totals will likely be between a quarter to a half inch. A cold front will finally move in during the evening which will end the rain but will also bring in some much colder temperatures.

Sunday morning will be chilly! Temperatures will be back into the 30s to start Sunday and we will only climb into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Finally, a day that feels about normal. That won’t last long as we expect another warmup leading up to Christmas Day.

