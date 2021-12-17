Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Two men charged with animal cruelty in Jackson County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men have been charged with animal cruelty after authorities made a gruesome discovery.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that dogs were not being taken care of. When deputies went to the property they found three dead dogs and six others who were in awful condition.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Austin Huskey and 51-year-old Albert Character after they found them involved with the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Character has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty and was released on a $4,000 bond. Huskey was charged with three counts of animal cruelty and released on a $3,000 bond.

Deputies say animal control came out to the property and picked up the severely injured dogs and brought them to an animal hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat
Florence community remembering business owner
Florence locals remember Florence business owner
Morgan County Deputy’s ear bitten off on the job
9 pounds of cocaine seized
4 charged with drug trafficking after authorities seize nearly 9 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

West was arrested Thursday by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on a charge of electronic...
Man arrested after deputies say he tried to solicit a minor
Alabama Shakes Drummer
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer
Madison County Virtual Academy sees significant growth, success this school year
Madison County Virtual Academy sees significant growth, success this school year
The Decatur Police say this man was involved in robbery Saturday and need your help in...
Decatur Police need your help identifying man