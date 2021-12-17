Two men charged with animal cruelty in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men have been charged with animal cruelty after authorities made a gruesome discovery.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that dogs were not being taken care of. When deputies went to the property they found three dead dogs and six others who were in awful condition.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Austin Huskey and 51-year-old Albert Character after they found them involved with the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Character has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty and was released on a $4,000 bond. Huskey was charged with three counts of animal cruelty and released on a $3,000 bond.

Deputies say animal control came out to the property and picked up the severely injured dogs and brought them to an animal hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.