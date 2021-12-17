Deals
Teen arrested on assault charges after three injured in Lawrence County shooting

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s say a teen is in custody after three people were injured in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot on County Road 375 around 6:35 p.m., according to deputies.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joseph Brody Laine Garrison, of Hillsboro, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. On Friday afternoon, Garrison was transferred from the Department of Youth Services to the Lawrence County Jail.

One 17-year-old victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital ICU in stable condition. A 20-year-old victim, identified as Jacob Garrison, was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition and 18-year-old Dallas Proctor was sent to the same hospital in good condition.

Deputies say Joseph Garrison and at least one of the victims got into an altercation over a female acquaintance. The two then struggled to gain control over the firearm (.22 caliber revolver) and two other people were shot.

Investigators say the shooting remains fluid and anyone with additional information to come forward.

Joseph Garrison is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

