Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for the family of Glenn Foster, Jr. say the former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman did not die of natural causes.

An independent autopsy conducted by medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden “suggests there was some evidence of neck compressions and strangulation,” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arriving at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, one day after he was arrested for a speeding violation, attorneys for his family allege.

While in jail, authorities say Foster attacked an inmate over a pair of socks.

What transpired between the attack on Dec. 5 and his death, which was reported the next day, remains unknown.

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody

“What did they do to my son while he was in jail?” Glenn Foster Sr. asked Saturday (Dec. 11) during a remote-access press conference with wife Sabrina Foster and family attorney Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann. “What happened to him physically?”

When the family arrived to post bail for Foster, attorneys say they were told about the altercation and that Foster was now under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office. Attorneys say the family was denied visitation.

“He just left for a business meeting and unfortunately was stopped by the police,” his mother said. “They did not give us the opportunity to speak with him, not at all.”

“The fact is that he was subdued in handcuffs and posed no risk. There is no reason why he was alive in police custody and sixteen minutes later he was dead. We will not rest until we get answers and justice,” attorney Ben Crump said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say

Parents of Glenn Foster Jr. still awaiting answers in former Saints player’s death in police custody

Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

