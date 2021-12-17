National Signing Day across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many athletes across North Alabama fulfilled their respective dreams on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The nation’s number one kicker in Fort Payne Alex McPherson made it official by signing with Auburn and Bryan Harsin. Alex’s two older brothers both kicked in college, with Evan McPherson being the starting kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Honestly it’s what I dreamed about my whole life. At this point all of the preparation I put in when I was little, I dreamed of it,” Alex said after his ceremony. “So yes when I was little I thought I could play SEC Football.”

Madison Academy celebrated two signings of standout football players.

Kanen Hamlett signed on the dotted line to head to Boone, North Carolina and Appalachian State. His teammate Tim “Deuce” Spurlock will continue his career in Ann Arbor, Michigan for the Maize and Blue at Michigan.

“It’s just how hard he (Appalachian State Coach Shawn Clark) recruited me, he would call me every week when he could”, Hamlett said Wednesday. “He came to see me twice, flew down here, it just let me know how much he wanted me.”

“The coaches there are amazing, they care about you, that’s what sold me right there,” Spurlock said.

James Clemens Jets standouts Keenan Hill and Edgerrin Edge Watson will take their talents to Florence to play for the University of North Alabama Lions and Coach Chris Willis.

National Signing Day for North Alabama athletes (WAFF)

“I love to put my parents in the best position to watch my games on Saturdays,” Hill said. “It’s an hour away, so I know they’ll be there. That’s it right there. Me and Edge we gonna take over UNA!”

Football players were not the only ones signing yesterday at James Clemens. Softball player Elizabeth Brooks signed with Huntingdon College.

“It came out of nowhere honestly, but I thank everyone for it, especially God,” Brooks said . “This has been one of the greatest opportunities of my life honestly, and I couldn’t thank anybody any less.”

Sparkman football standouts Kenny Hall and Luke Schomberg signed scholarships in front of friends, and family. Schomberg heads to play quarterback for Chattanooga.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a long, long time,” Schomberg said. “They showed that they wanted me the most, I was getting letters every single week. They were the first team to recruit me other than South Alabama.”

Hall will take his talents to the Naval Academy and join the Midshipmen.

After I suffered my season-ending injury, I called the coaches and they acted like it didn’t phase them. They honored my scholarship and I was very grateful for that. I got hurt the second week of the season, and it hurt a lot. A lot of tears came out and I just tried to stick through and support all of my teammates even though I couldn’t play, coming to every practice, and best believe I’m coming back here to watch some games.

Austin High’s Tra Stover will head to Austin Peay. Stover is a part of the Alabama North-South All-Star game and will sign his commitment in February at Austin High.

