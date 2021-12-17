Deals
Nana’s go-to Christmas cookies from Truth & Thyme Bakery

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Ever heard of an old-fashioned ginger crinkle? It’s like a ginger snap, but better!

Catie Perkins is known for the amazing cookies and cakes she bakes under the name Truth and Thyme Bakery. If you’re looking to get someone something sweet this year, she’s your go-to gal!

She joined TVL to share her Nana’s ginger crinkle recipe for anyone who may want some inspiration in the kitchen!

Recipe for Nana’s Ginger Crinkles:

  • 1 1/3 Cup of oil
  • 1 Cup of white sugar
  • Mix together
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 Cup of molasses
  • 2 Teaspoons of baking soda
  • 2 Teaspoons of ginger
  • 2 Teaspoons of cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon of cloves
  • 4 cups of flour
  • Mix together
  • Shape cookies into a ball shape
  • Place on parchment paper
  • Lightly press cookies down
  • Bake at 350 degrees F for 8 minutes

