Multiple crews battling large fire at Marshall County superintendent's home

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire at Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley’s home Friday night.

The home located on Wesley Chapel Road Marshall County is engulfed in flames. WAFF 48 is told the Marshall County Arson Task Force is on the scene.

Marshall County Fire
Marshall County Fire(WAFF)

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Marshall County Fire
Marshall County Fire(Albertville Fire and Rescue)

