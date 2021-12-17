Morgan County Schools assistant superintendent: we take every threat very seriously

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Seven students have made threats at different valley schools in the last two weeks.

These all come right after the deadly school shooting in Michigan, where a student killed four of his classmates.

A dangerous TikTok challenge is circulating, encouraging students to commit violent acts at their schools Friday. It’s being shared on the app nationwide and has school districts issuing letters to parents that they are taking this seriously, but for them to also be on high alert.

“We’re expected to take special extra training for mass casualty triage and that sort of thing, an assessment of our building to see where would be the best place for a morgue, for example. not part of my job that I liked at all,” Susan Kirkpatrick said.

Susan Kirkpatrick worked as a school nurse for 30 years.

“Although it was a difficult idea I felt very strongly that I had to be as prepared as I possibly could because you just didn’t know what might happen,” she said.

She’s retired now, but is a member of Moms Demand Action in Alabama, advocating for gun safety.

Kirkpatrick says there’s something every parent can do to try to prevent these tragedies.

“There are some things that can happen in every household that are easy to do, and that is secure gun storage. If peoples’ guns are securely stored where young people cannot access them, that would save a lot of lives,” she explained.

The Valley has seen a spike in threats against schools in recent weeks, some even resulting in arrests.

Morgan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Lee Willis says every threat is treated the same.

“We have to take it seriously, nothing is brushed off anymore. It has to be taken and looked at and investigated,” Willis said. “It makes us want to tell our staff to be aware. Hey, look somethings going on, be a little bit more cognitive of what’s going on in the parking lot, what’s happening and just be more aware.”

Willis added any student who threatens a school with an act of violence will be disciplined severely.

“They could be expelled, they can go to, without any doubt, they can immediately go to jail and be locked up, even juvenile offenders can go to the juvenile court,” Willis said.

