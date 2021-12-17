Meet the principal who is spreading holiday cheer one outfit at a time

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Meet the principal who might have more Christmas spirit than all of his students combined.

Daniel Evans is the is the Principal at Moores Mill Intermediate School in New Market. During the month of December, pictures started surfacing on the school’s Facebook page of Principal Evans in different festive fits.

What started as a way to get students to donate to Toys for Tots, ended up becoming a daily routine for the principal. Some of his notable outfits were a Christmas present, the Grinch, Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” Cousin Eddie from “Christmas Vacation,” and on his last day, his grand finale was Buddy the elf!

Principal Evans tells Payton Walker he has some more fun ideas up his sleeve and some people are even asking what is to come for the new year!

