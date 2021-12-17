Man arrested after deputies say he tried to solicit a minor

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after a months-long investigation found he tried to solicit a minor.

Cecil Anthony West, 57, was arrested on Thursday the sheriff’s office says. He has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child under the age of 12-years-old.

The arrest comes after an investigation that began on November 7, according to deputies. On Thursday, deputies attempted to arrest West at his residence on Highway 36 E but was home at the time. Shortly after, one of the investigators saw West traveling in a vehicle on Highway 36 in the area of E Upper River Rd.

The investigator was able to conduct a traffic stop and arrested west without incident.

West was charged and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

