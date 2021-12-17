Major League standouts raise money for charity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Baseball fans in North Alabama have the chance to mingle with current professional baseball players Saturday afternoon in Huntsville. the 2021 Baseball Autograph Signing will take place at State Farm Insurance Saturday December 18th at 1PM. Memorabilia items and a silent auction will be held all benefiting Kids to Love and the Generosity Foundation.

“This year’s a little different because we’ll be doing a silent auction of some pretty cool items,” event director Beau Brooks said. “Some signed balls, some game-used cleats, hats, bats, things like that that people have signed and from all over Major League Baseball. I’m excited, they’re excited, and I think that’s what makes it cool too.”

2021 World series Champion and Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, and Will Smith will be in attendance. White Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel, Royals Brewer Hicklen, Chattanooga Lookouts Grahmn Ashcraft are also scheduled to attend Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.