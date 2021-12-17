Madison County Virtual Academy sees significant growth, success this school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Virtual Academy is thriving, seeing more and more students interested. Enrollment is growing quickly this school year and leaders expect the trend to continue.

The virtual academy is a public school open to students in grades 4-12. It is online-based so most students work from home. However, students have the option to go into what they call a “lab” to get one-on-one help from their teachers. Principal of Madison County Virtual Academy Jennifer McKinney said the school gives students flexible schedules and a valuable one-on-one learning experience.

“When they come into the lab, they can spend time with their teachers one-on-one and really get that direct instruction from them,” she said. “If they are not comfortable coming into the lab and they still need that support, they can do Google meets with their teachers. So our teachers spend their entire day doing one-on-one instruction with our students.”

The Madison County Virtual Academy started as a small program six years ago, with just about 40 students enrolled. Now, it’s considered a full-time public school with more than 600 kids enrolled. According to Principal McKinney, more than 200 students have joined the virtual academy since August.

“It’s been a fun semester, our kids are being really successful this year and we are excited about the growth that we’ve had this school year,” McKinney said.

The main campus for students in grades 7-12 is located on Jordan Road. It was renovated earlier this year to accommodate the growing number of students. Elementary students enrolled in the virtual academy report to Mt. Carmel Elementary if they need in-person sessions throughout the year.

Principal McKinney said her favorite part about the academy is the relationships that teachers and students get to build with each other.

“So many parents have given me feedback and say this is such a loving, supporting and nurturing staff,” McKinney said. “And that their children are getting the instructional attention that they have not necessarily had access to in a traditional setting.”

Enrollment is open for the Madison County Virtual Academy. For more information, visit their website here: https://www.mcssk12.org/MadisonCountyVirtualAcademy.

