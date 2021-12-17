Local partnership helping provide more meals for UNA students over winter break

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama food pantry is partnering with Alabama Bliss Bistro to provide a week’s worth of meals for students who have to stay on campus over the winter break and are in need of food assistance over the next two weeks.

“The particular need over the break is simply because we do have most of our staff on a break but we make sure enough of our employees are working that we serve our students well at that time,” said, Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Kimberly A. Greenway.

Each year UNA has about four to 500 students who stay on campus.

They wanted to do this partnership so a fresh meal is one less thing students have to worry about.

“Just to give them a little bit more relaxation hopefully since they aren’t going to be in classes and kind of reset and get ready for the new year,” said Bethany Green.

You can help too. They have an online donation page set up to help provide these meals.

“It provides the community with a way to also help support our students, alumni to support our students as well,” said Green.

Supporting others just in time for the holidays.

