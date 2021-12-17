Deals
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A local area attorney has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by 48 News.

Defense attorney John Totten was arrested on December 1 and charged with obstructing government operations and tampering with a witness.

Totten pled not guilty on Tuesday in a Limestone County court. According to the Alabama state bar, Totten can still practice law and doesn’t have any disciplinary actions on record, according to the state bar.

A circuit court judge granted a request for unopposed travel on December 15, after Totten’s attorneys asked for him to be allowed to travel with his family for the holidays.

He will be in court for arrangement on January 12.

