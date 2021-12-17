Last minute cozy gifts from Sweet Pineapple

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Looking for a SWEET last-minute gift this Christmas season? Sweet Pineapple in Huntsville has the sweetest and coziest gifts for any friend on your list. Owner Gina Garrett showed TVL’s Payton Walker some of her top picks!

Sweet Pineapple’s Cozy Holiday Gift Guide:

1) Hot Chocolate Spoons ($2.50) and Cookie Jar ($10)

2) With Co. Cocktail Mixer Set ($68) and Stemless Corkcicle ($30)

3) Face Mask ($3) and Barefoot Dreams Scrunchie Set ($38)

4) Barefoot Dreams Blanket ($138) and 1818 Farms Bath Truffles ($20)

5) Slippers ($45) and Eye Mask & Scrunchie Set ($10.50)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.