Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Last minute cozy gifts from Sweet Pineapple

By Payton Walker
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Looking for a SWEET last-minute gift this Christmas season? Sweet Pineapple in Huntsville has the sweetest and coziest gifts for any friend on your list. Owner Gina Garrett showed TVL’s Payton Walker some of her top picks!

Sweet Pineapple’s Cozy Holiday Gift Guide:

1) Hot Chocolate Spoons ($2.50) and Cookie Jar ($10)

2)  With Co. Cocktail Mixer Set ($68) and Stemless Corkcicle ($30)

3) Face Mask ($3) and Barefoot Dreams Scrunchie Set ($38)

4) Barefoot Dreams Blanket ($138) and 1818 Farms Bath Truffles ($20)

5) Slippers ($45) and Eye Mask & Scrunchie Set ($10.50)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat
Florence community remembering business owner
Florence locals remember Florence business owner
Police lights
Teen in custody after three injured in shooting
The Decatur Police say this man was involved in robbery Saturday and need your help in...
Decatur Police need your help identifying man