Former Limestone County Deputy pleads guilty to financially exploiting the elderly

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Limestone County Deputy, who is accused of financially exploiting the elderly, pled guilty to the Class B felony on Friday.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that William Rodney Jackson pled guilty before Circuit Court Judge B. Chadwick Wise.

According to officials, Jackson was sentenced to five years in jail and will begin his sentence by serving three years of probation. The Limestone County DA’s Office said Jackson violated Alabama’s Financial Exploitation of the Elderly Act when he intentionally deceived four individuals, aged 60 or older, and obtained their money.

The former Limestone County Deputy was required to pay $13,500 in restitution as part of his plea agreement. Officials say Jackson paid $6,500 when he was sentenced, but is required to pay the remainder of his balance by December 2023.

The DA’s office also said Jackson is barred from the securities industry and will serve the remainder of his time in jail if he violates the terms of his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

