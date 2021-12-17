Deals
Florence locals remember Florence business owner

“She was someone that so many of us looked to as a bright light and as an example of what can happen when you follow your dreams,”
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals community is mourning the loss of a beloved local business owner who has died unexpectedly.

“She was someone that so many of us looked to as a bright light and as an example of what can happen when you follow your dreams,” said Shoals Chamber of Commerce President, Caitlin Holland.

Stacey Hamner.

“I just feel like there is so much so much I can say about her that words can’t even begin to express… the loss,” said Downtown Florence Alliance Executive Director, Stephanie Vess.

She was a mother, daughter, business owner, and friend to many in the Shoals.

A friend that many are mourning after she died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

“Just stunned quite frankly that she’s gone,” said Holland.

Hamner owned two businesses in Florence, her most prominent, Reclaimed Spirit in downtown.

“She loved what she did. She loved reaching others through her art and through those pieces she chose to share with the Shoals area and losing her will certainly be a loss for the business community but more than that it will be a loss for all of us that called her a friend and all of us who were really inspired by the strength that she had and the love that she had for owning her own business,” said Holland.

Business owners across the Shoals are stepping up to help her family. One business is offering discounts at their store if people shop at Reclaimed Spirit.

“To have the business community rally around Stacey and her family is just an amazing tribute to the person that she is and how much she cared about the Shoals community,” said Vess.

To donate to the fundraiser that the Shoals Chamber of Commerce created for her family, click here.

