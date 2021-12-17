Deals
Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
We may see a few sprinkles this afternoon to our very northern counties, but expect to stay relatively dry for the rest of your afternoon.

Highs once again unseasonably warm in the 70s.

Tonight we will see a few more showers start to make their way in with rain continuing throughout parts of your weekend.

Saturday is looking like the more widespread event for rain across the Valley with totals beginning to add up. Eventually the cold front will make its way through, pushing out the remaining rain by later afternoon and evening Saturday.

Sunday, cold and dry as we see the full impacts of that cold front. Highs will recover to the 50s and 60s in the incoming days.

48 First Alert Forecast: Warm & gloomy Friday