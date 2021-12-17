Deals
Decatur Police need your help identifying man

The Decatur Police say this man was involved in robbery Saturday and need your help in...
The Decatur Police say this man was involved in robbery Saturday and need your help in identifying him.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man they say could be involved in a robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery at Family Dollar on 6th Avenue SE Saturday. They later determined a man had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information related to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

