Decatur Police need your help identifying man

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man they say could be involved in a robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery at Family Dollar on 6th Avenue SE Saturday. They later determined a man had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information related to the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.