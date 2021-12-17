Decatur nonprofit gifts nearly 600 children in need

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army of Decatur handed Christmas gifts for its Angel Tree Program Thursday. It’s an over 80-year tradition that provided toys and other items for nearly 600 children in the Tennessee Valley this year.

“We had a very generous community this year who adopted 100% of our angels this year, which is unusual, and that was actually an increase of 50 angels this year,” said Salvation Army of Decatur Captain Thomas Marion.

The Angel Tree Program provides Christmas gifts for children who may not have gotten anything otherwise. Something Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says, is outstanding.

“We’re so thankful that children and families are going to be able to wake up Christmas morning and have something under the tree, and it’s out of the generosity of our community,” said Bowling.

Marion says giving out gifts is always the best part. He says it takes a lot of work leading up to this to make sure no kid is left behind.

“To see the families and see everybody, the faces, the parents who might not have anything else for their children see these bags roll out to their cars,” said Marion.

On top of Christmas toys, Angel Tree recipients also receive Christmas meals.

“We made sure to load the food boxes with as much food as we can get in them. We had a great food drive this year, we were able to fill the boxes completely full. You couldn’t put nothing else in them. Plus, we decided to give them a $15 gift card to Walmart for each family so they can buy them a turkey, a ham, whatever they want to go with their meal,” said Marion.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.