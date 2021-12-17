Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Boeing suspends company wide vaccine mandate

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Boeing is suspending its company-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Officials with the company tell WAFF 48 the requirement previously in place resulted in more than 90 percent of its employees receiving the vaccine or registering for the religious medical accommodation.

Company officials say they are changing the policy, after a recent court ruling, banning vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

Officials are still encouraging employees to get vaccinated and boosted.

Statement from Boeing:

We are committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce. As such, we continue to encourage our employees to get vaccinated and get a booster if they have not done so. Meanwhile, after careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a federal court’s decision prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor and follow federal, state and local requirements.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat
Florence community remembering business owner
Florence locals remember Florence business owner
Police lights
Teen in custody after three injured in shooting
The Decatur Police say this man was involved in robbery Saturday and need your help in...
Decatur Police need your help identifying man

Latest News

Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
Marshall County Fire
Multiple crews battling large fire at Marshall County superintendent’s home
Omicron variant holiday concerns
Omicron variant holiday concerns
One year of COVID-19 vaccines
One year of COVID-19 vaccines