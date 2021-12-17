Boeing suspends company wide vaccine mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Boeing is suspending its company-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Officials with the company tell WAFF 48 the requirement previously in place resulted in more than 90 percent of its employees receiving the vaccine or registering for the religious medical accommodation.

Company officials say they are changing the policy, after a recent court ruling, banning vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

Officials are still encouraging employees to get vaccinated and boosted.

Statement from Boeing:

We are committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce. As such, we continue to encourage our employees to get vaccinated and get a booster if they have not done so. Meanwhile, after careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a federal court’s decision prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor and follow federal, state and local requirements.

