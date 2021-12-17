Deals
2 people shot, injured in Lawrence County; shooting investigation underway

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting investigation is underway Thursday night after two people were shot and injured in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on County Road 375. Sheriff Max Sanders with LCSO says the scene is currently active.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat their injuries and another was flown to UAB in Birmingham to treat their injuries.

Deputies say there is no threat to the community at this time. This is a developing story; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

