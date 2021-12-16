Warm & breezy today with rain chances increasing into the weekend

Happy Thursday! Another warmer start to the day today & more warmth is on the way!

It’s another much warmer morning across the Valley. Temperatures are into the low to mid 50s for most communities with more cloud cover this morning. The clouds will be in and out throughout the rest of the day today along with a brisk south wind. Winds today will be between 15 to 25 mph for much of the day, which will help warm us near the 70-degree mark. Humidity will be on the rise as we move into the afternoon, bringing a chance at showers for some. The best chances will be into the Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama. However, there is a better chance that the rain stalls as the front retreats to the north overnight.

A few showers may be possible during the early morning hours Friday, but we are more likely to stay dry and warm. 70s are likely again tomorrow afternoon with that south wind at 10 to 25 mph. A mix of sun and clouds through the middle of the day. We will be dry on Friday, but overnight into Saturday there will be a surge of moisture from the Gulf. Temperatures will stay warm overnight into Saturday as we start the day into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain will pick up during the early morning Saturday with rumbles of thunder possible embedded inside some of the heavier rain showers. The heaviest rainfall will be during the morning hours with scattered showers remaining into the afternoon. A cold front late in the day will end the rain and begin to clear things out overnight for Sunday. Behind that front will be another big drop in temperatures as we start next week!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.