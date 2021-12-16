WAFF takes exclusive tour of new HPD training facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue have a new Public Safety Training Facility. It cost more than $10 million to build, and it’s located on Triana Boulevard.

For the first time ever, the departments have their own property for training, and where they hold their academies.

Previously first responders used the old Johnson High School that was rundown.

The new facility brings most of the departments specialized units under the same roof.

“This facility was built with the goal in mind to provide the best training for Huntsville Police Officers. Every dollar spent in here is going towards providing the citizens of Huntsville with the best possible police protection,” said Officer Paul Nordan.

There’s a gym inside, where members of Huntsville Fire and Rescue perform their physical fitness testing with everything from tall ladders, to low on the ground Stairmasters.

HPD also has a unique workout area.

“We’ll have officers come from all over the country to participate in our school that we’re able to host here because of our new defensive tactics room. That’s kind of the idea of this academy. We’re trying to draw officers from other agencies here to train to make them more proficient and better able to do their jobs as well. So the goal of the academy was to train not only the best of the best for the city of Huntsville, but also other agencies in the United States,” said Nordan.

The tour ended with a virtual simulator, where training advisors can create different scenarios for both current officers and those training to one day wear the badge and carry a gun.

“It’s a 300 degree simulator and our training advisors can through the computer in their, actually change scenarios to where officers who are training, can experience real life situations,” said Nordan.

