Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Some rain expected for your Thursday afternoon, especially off towards the shoals and northwestern areas of the Valley.

Clouds will continue to build throughout the afternoon hours, but warm winds will help to push us into the lower 70s for highs.

Continuing the mild overnight trend tonight with lows in the 50s.

Friday is looking relatively dry with rain chances returning to the forecast for the overnight hours into your Saturday. Thanks to a cold front, we will see temperatures fall quickly going into your Sunday with some dry air behind it. From the 70s to the 40s over the last leg of your weekend.

We will see a gradual recovery for temperatures as we go into next week with more rain chances for the Tennessee Valley.

