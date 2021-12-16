Deals
Spotty showers Thursday evening, overnight

Today
Today(Waff 48)
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spotty showers will be with us this evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches from the north.  A few showers will remain possible early Friday.

By Friday afternoon the front will lift north of the area. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 70s Friday with a breeze from the south at 15-25 mph. 

A cold front will move south Saturday and we will have widespread light to moderate rain most of the day Saturday.  Colder Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.  Dry weather is expected Sunday through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

