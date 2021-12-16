Meet the Alabama farmer whose cotton creates some of the most luxurious bedsheets

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - In north Alabama, cotton fields are supplying some of the country’s best luxury sheets.

Red Land Cotton is known for its linens that are fresh from the farm. Mark Yeager has been farming ever since his dad bought land in Lawrence County in 1961. Ever since he’s taken care of the land and some of Alabama’s very best cotton. With the help of his daughter, Anna, and the rest of the family, they started making bedsheets and the company took off.

Now, Red Land Cotton sells bedding, towels, blankets and more. All the products are American-made from cotton grown right here in north Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.