Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Ider Police Department welcomes new police chief

Ider Police Chief Tony Baker
Ider Police Chief Tony Baker(Ider Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Ider is welcoming its newest police chief.

Tony Baker will serve as the new Chief of Police at the Ider Police Department. He recently served as a Sheriff’s Deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. During the last 11 of those years, Chief Baker was an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division. He also works as a patrol officer for the Woodville Police Department.

Chief Baker will replace former Chief Buddy Crabtree who has served with the department for ten years. Prior to Chief Crabtree’s death in October of 2021, he was the chief of police since 2015.

“I just hope I can continue policing this town the way Buddy did,” said Chief Baker. He reminds citizens that officers can’t do the job without their help and “if you see something say something.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis James Sherrer
1 killed following shooting at Elk River Village Apartments in Rogersville
Shadeed Fuqua
Judge sentences Morgan County man to life without parole
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat

Latest News

Christmas at Rivertree
Celebrate Christmas at Mars Music Hall with Rivertree Church
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
Former Athens City Schools superintendent pleads guilty to conspiracy charge
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes