Ider Police Department welcomes new police chief

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Ider is welcoming its newest police chief.

Tony Baker will serve as the new Chief of Police at the Ider Police Department. He recently served as a Sheriff’s Deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. During the last 11 of those years, Chief Baker was an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division. He also works as a patrol officer for the Woodville Police Department.

Chief Baker will replace former Chief Buddy Crabtree who has served with the department for ten years. Prior to Chief Crabtree’s death in October of 2021, he was the chief of police since 2015.

“I just hope I can continue policing this town the way Buddy did,” said Chief Baker. He reminds citizens that officers can’t do the job without their help and “if you see something say something.”

