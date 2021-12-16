Huntsville City Council to vote on final redistricting plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Huntsville City Council will be voting on a final redistricting plan Thursday. This comes after weeks of public hearings and discussion among community members and city leaders.

There are four redistricting options in total. Three are from citizens, Dr. Chris Brown, Angela Curry and Ruby Mixon.

Dr. Chris Brown's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

Angela Curry's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

Ruby Mixon's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

The last one is from the city of Huntsville’s administration.

City Administration's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

The redistricting process happens every decade using new data from the census. Local officials must redraw geographic boundaries of their districts, to account for changes in population and demographics. Huntsville has seen a lot of growth since the current lines were drawn ten years ago. In fact, about 35,000 people came to the city. However, that growth was uneven. Some parts of town grew more than others, meaning some districts have had the voters’ voice watered down.

District 4 councilmember Bill Kling said his district kept nearly the same number of people since the last census, about 4,000 people. Meanwhile district 5, for example, grew a lot in the past decade. It has almost double what Kling’s district has, 11,000 people. Ultimately, Kling believes we need to get all districts back to equal representation.

Population change in Huntsville from 2010 to 2020 (City of Huntsville)

current map

“I’ve looked at the four plans objectively away from everybody and the one I am leaning towards supporting is the one that was actually presented by the city planning department,” Kling said. “The reason is, we’ve had six neighborhoods throughout the city that have offered input, as far as what district they wanted to be in. And the planning department staff was able to take that input and to make it happen so that each of the neighborhoods are within the district they represent.”

At a previous city council meeting, all the plans were checked to see if they meet the population and racial guidelines. This was put into local law by a recent resolution that includes recommendations by the Justice Department. The population deviation for any district can not exceed more or less than 5%. The proposed redistricting plans must abide by the Voting Rights Act. That means it can’t “impede on opportunities of minority groups to participate in the political process and elect representatives of their choice on an equal basis with other voters.”

WAFF spoke to Dr. Chris Brown, one of the folks who presented his own plan. He said submitting a plan sets a precedent that citizen input matters.

Dr. Brown is a member of the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform. He said the main difference between each plan comes down to where district lines are drawn. For example, in his plan, district two essentially stretches all the way to the parkway, and district four is moved west a bit compared to the city’s original plan.

It is important to note, Brown said the city did a good job of updating its proposal based on public feedback. Although Brown expects the city’s plan to be approved, he still believes submitting his own plan sets an example of being an engaged citizen.

“I think it’s important for the council to understand that yes, people are paying attention to this process,” Brown said. “That people do care about redistricting and that there are a lot of organizations in the area that are taking a look at it and that understand the significance of it.”

The administration’s plan will be voted on first. If their plan gets three votes, then it wins without a vote on the others.

