HPD plans to add more officers, upping total to 500

HPD’s newest members all came from other departments, and some from other states. It’s a trend the recruiting officer wants to see continue.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are more than 400 Huntsville Police Officers patrolling the streets, but members of the city council want to have even more officers.

In fact, they gave approval to add 30 more. As the city grows, so will HPD.

“We have around 420 sworn officers now. We’ve got about 40 slots for our next academy reserved and the city council just voted to give us 30 more slots available. We’re trying to get up around 500,” said Officer Nordan.

HPD’s newest members all came from other departments, and some from other states.

It’s a trend the recruiting officer wants to see continue.

“We’re also going after lateral police officers. These are guys and girls who are already police officers that are just looking to make a change. Where as with the basic academy, with basic cadets, you’re looking at close to a 30 week process. We can kind of clamp that down into a 4 week training curriculum for lateral officers,” said Nordan.

Every year HPD relies on their academy to find qualified officers. If you want to join their team, you can apply today.

“Applications for our August academy are actually open right now, and they’re open through April 1st and you can apply through our website JoinHuntsvillepd.com,” said Nordan.

Officer Nordan says some departments in other states are having a difficult time recruiting people, but that’s not the case in Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

