Grissom High administrators, Huntsville Police investigating social media threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families of Grissom High School students were sent a security update Thursday morning confirming the ongoing investigation of a social media threat related to the school.

The 8:15 a.m. update included the following:

Our team immediately began conducting an investigation and working in conjunction with the HCS Security Department and local law enforcement upon receiving this report. We take any and all threats extremely seriously, and we treat all threats as if they are legitimate.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, HPD School Resource Officers are working with Huntsville City Schools officials in a joint investigation of the social media post. Additionally, the spokesperson said HPD does not believe the threat is credible against the school.

Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools issued the following statement:

The student involved in the incident will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG). We understand some people may have additional questions about the nature of the threat, but we cannot provide any further details about the specifics of this incident due to the longstanding federal law governing student privacy.

Grissom officials say students may participate in virtual exams if they wish to stay home on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.

