First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials had presumed the variant was already in Alabama since it had been confirmed in neighboring states.

Harris said reports that omicron causes less severe illness are encouraging but cautioned that scientists are still learning about the new variant.

Alabama in recent days has seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Harris urged people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if they are eligible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.