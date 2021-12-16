Deals
Emergency crews respond to car vs. motorcycle wreck in Morgan Co.

(wafb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident on Highway 67 and Black Road in Morgan County Thursday night.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, injuries have been reported due to the car vs. motorcycle crash. Deputies say a medflight is in route. Black Road is shut down at this time.

There a no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

