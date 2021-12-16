Deals
Emergency crews respond to bike vs. car crash in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a bike vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of University Drive and Putnam Drive. The bicyclist was transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat minor injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

