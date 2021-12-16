Deals
DeKalb County Commission and EMA officials host Christmas toy drive collection for Kentucky familes

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - More help is on the way for Kentucky families impacted by the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

After seeing the devastation from the tornadoes in Kentucky on Saturday, city leaders in DeKalb County knew they wanted to help.

Toy drive collections have been created at every town in the county to collect Christmas toys for families in Kentucky.

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow said it reminded him of April 2011 when the county was also hit by devastating tornadoes. Now he would like to pay it forward.

“Not only did we have people from right here at home, but we also had people from Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, and they sent supplies, loads after loads, after loads, and I just never forgot that. Last night the longer I thought about it, I feel we are obligated, and we owe these people a debt of gratitude for what they gave us ten years ago,” said Harcrow.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 16, you can drop off toys at your city hall at 8:00 a.m.

Toys will be collected until next Wednesday, Dec. 22, and then delivered by EMA officials to the Kentucky State Police.

