Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Crime of the Week: ‘grab and go’ suspects

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find two fast-moving suspects who were determined to pull off an illegal “grab and go”!

Police say these two women walked into the Academy Sports store on Highway 72 in Huntsville. Officers say they stuffed merchandise into bags and ran out of the store.

When the manager followed them to get a tag number off their car, one of the accused thieves pulled a weapon and told the manager to get back. The manager didn’t want to get shot and so she went back into the store. Video surveillance shows the theft suspects jumping into a Black, 4 door Nissan sedan, rolling off with their stolen goods.

Ikeabul Labarron Salter is wanted for Criminal Mischief. He’s accused of kicking both doors of a victim’s car during an argument.

Cassandra Revae Ingram is charged with Breaking Into A Car. Officers say, she broke into an ex-boyfriend’s car at a local methadone clinic.

Victor Rydell Goode Jr. needs to turn himself in, on an Assault charge. Investigators say he hit his child’s mother when she refused to give him a ride.

Deshunn Oshea Shoulders needs to answer to a Robbery charge. He’s accused of going into a woman’s house and beating her.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in the head found staggering along wood line
1 killed following shooting at Elk River Village Apartments in Rogersville
Alan Devon Ross was arrested by Decatur Police after it says he violated SORNA.
Registered sex offender arrested after officiating youth basketball game
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Fatal wreck
Two killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in New Market

Latest News

Storm survivor shares her story
St. Florian woman loses home in Saturday morning storm
One year of COVID-19 vaccines
One year of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Alabamians
DeKalb County Commission
DeKalb County Commission and EMA officials host Christmas toy drive collection for Kentucky familes
Steve Harper from Arab.
Arab man injured in car accident while helping tornado victims in Kentucky