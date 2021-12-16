Crime of the Week: ‘grab and go’ suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find two fast-moving suspects who were determined to pull off an illegal “grab and go”!

Police say these two women walked into the Academy Sports store on Highway 72 in Huntsville. Officers say they stuffed merchandise into bags and ran out of the store.

When the manager followed them to get a tag number off their car, one of the accused thieves pulled a weapon and told the manager to get back. The manager didn’t want to get shot and so she went back into the store. Video surveillance shows the theft suspects jumping into a Black, 4 door Nissan sedan, rolling off with their stolen goods.

Ikeabul Labarron Salter is wanted for Criminal Mischief. He’s accused of kicking both doors of a victim’s car during an argument.

Cassandra Revae Ingram is charged with Breaking Into A Car. Officers say, she broke into an ex-boyfriend’s car at a local methadone clinic.

Victor Rydell Goode Jr. needs to turn himself in, on an Assault charge. Investigators say he hit his child’s mother when she refused to give him a ride.

Deshunn Oshea Shoulders needs to answer to a Robbery charge. He’s accused of going into a woman’s house and beating her.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips.

